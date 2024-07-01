Extreme Heat In Green Country On Monday; More Rain Later This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The hot and humid conditions are making a swift comeback Monday afternoon and are expected to persist until midweek with additional excessive heat warnings and advisories across the state.

What will the weather be like this week in Oklahoma?

Monday's temperatures will move into the high 90s near Tulsa with heat index readings ranging between 110 and 115.

The temps should hit triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly in the metro and westward areas, while remaining in the upper 90s in other areas to the east.

High heat index levels are anticipated to last through Thursday when a front moves across part of the area late Thursday night bringing additional storm chances and a brief relief from the intense heat and humidity Friday into parts of the weekend.

What are the storm chances this week in Oklahoma?

The boundary that provided minor relief to some areas Sunday may either move northward this morning or possibly re-form north of the state. Isolated showers or storms could occur across extreme eastern Oklahoma, although the likelihood remains low.

A mid-level ridge of high pressure is moving eastward, maintaining hot and humid conditions across most of the state through at least Wednesday, if not Thursday, until the ridge breaks down and shifts mostly west of the state. This shift will enable another northwest upper airflow to affect the state from Thursday through at least early next week.

Another frontal system is expected to stay just north of the state on Wednesday, with scattered storms near the boundary, before moving southward Thursday night into Friday, continuing into the weekend. This pattern indicates an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms starting late Thursday night into Friday. Most projections indicate a not-as-hot period following the front from Friday into the weekend.

Hurricane Beryl continues moving westward, approaching the Windward Islands today as a Category 3 storm that may fluctuate to Category 4 levels later this morning. The initial forecast from the National Hurricane Center suggests that the system will remain a powerful tropical cyclone until it nears the southern Gulf regions by mid to late next week, when some weakening is expected before it makes landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

