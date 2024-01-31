Early Spring-Like Weather Continues; Rain Chances Arrive By Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Mostly sunny and mild weather continues Tuesday with afternoon highs well above seasonal averages. A minor surface trough moving through the area brings northwest winds today at 10 to 10 mph with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s north and upper 60s southern Oklahoma.

What will the weather be like Wednesday, January 31?

A minor surge of shallow and colder air may sneak across parts of northwestern Arkansas and northeastern Oklahoma late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. This may result in an area of low clouds and fog early tomorrow morning east of the Tulsa Metro. Latest data trends mix this air mass quickly and return to south winds, sunshine, and highs into the mid to upper-60s Wednesday afternoon.

Is there a chance for storms in Oklahoma this week?

South to southwest surface winds at 15 to 25 mph Thursday brings even warmer weather with afternoon highs reaching near 70. A small upper-level disturbance moves quickly across northern Oklahoma Thursday night and early Friday morning, providing a small area of isolated showers or sprinkles across extreme eastern Oklahoma early Friday morning.

A stronger disturbance Influences the area Friday through the weekend with increasing rain and thunder chances in some locations. Temperatures have trended slightly higher in some data for Saturday, with afternoon highs staying in the mid to upper 50s along with gusty southeast winds from 15 to 25 mph.

As the system slowly exits our area Sunday, gusty northeast winds at 20 to 30 mph arrive with daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Some additional shower activity is possible on Sunday on the back side of the departing system. This precipitation should remain all liquid. No major air mass change is expected, and Monday's high temperatures should rebound into the lower or even mid-50s.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this weekend?

Gusty south winds, both Friday and most of Saturday, will continue to pump low level moisture into the system. This should result in pockets of moderate to some locally heavy rainfall on Saturday near or east of the Tulsa Metro. By Sunday, most of our area will be on the backside of the departing system and this will bring gusty northeast winds at 20 to 30 mph. Some wrap around moisture is anticipated Sunday but should result in mostly light showers.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------