Enjoy Pleasant Weather Thursday; Hot And Humid Conditions Return This Weekend

Northeastern Oklahoma remains on the northeastern edge of the mid-level ridge and brought pleasant weather for this afternoon. The ridge is expected to expand by Saturday and Sunday, bringing increased heat and humidity to northern Oklahoma.

What Is The Weather Forecast For Thursday?

After today’s pleasant weather, the primary focus will be on the returning heat and humidity this weekend. The ridge will linger next week before altering shape and weakening as a strong trough develops across the Pacific Northwest and moves eastward. Some data suggest a significant front approaching the area with storm chances Thursday and Friday followed by some cooler weather, potentially affecting the Labor Day holiday weekend. However, we are still many days out, and forecast details are likely to change.

Friday morning will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s with daytime highs climbing to the mid-90s. A minor heat index is anticipated Friday afternoon approaching 100, but it should not trigger heat advisories. Saturday morning lows will range from the lower to mid-70s with afternoon highs expected to hit the upper 90s. South winds at 10 to 25 mph will introduce low-level moisture, resulting in heat index values approaching 105 to 109 on Saturday afternoon.

While the peak temperatures may decrease slightly early next week, near or slightly above normal temperatures are forecasted to persist for several days before the next front nears the state late next week.





EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

