Storms Lead To Sunday Cooldown With Chances Of Showers Sunday Afternoon

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A round of severe thunderstorms that moved across parts of Green Country on Saturday made way for some rain-cooled air to start Sunday before an evening warmup.

Sunday looks to be somewhat pleasant, with highs reaching into the 90s. Later on in the week, it's up to 100 with heat indices passing 110.

News On 6 Meteorologist Aaron Reeves had the forecast.

Active Watches & Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mayes, Osage, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Craig, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee and Washington counties until 11 p.m. on Saturday.





What will the weather look like on Saturday?

Going into Saturday, the Tulsa metro is looking at more heat as temperatures will stay steady between the low 90s, with some parts of Green Country having the possibility to reach the high 90s.

Wind speeds are coming from the south and have will remain constant at 5-10mph.

Light to moderate showers are possible throughout the northern and eastern areas of the Tulsa metro, with chances the chances of rain increasing on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening will bring increased chances of storms throughout Green Country, with the highest chances occurring going into Sunday morning.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the weekend?

Chances for light to moderate storms and showers will continue going into early Sunday morning, with the possibility of rain carrying throughout most of the day.

Temperatures will be a little cooler in the Tulsa metro on Sunday, with the highs reaching the low 90s throughout most Green Country areas.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold