Heat Warnings Continue But Some Relief Possible Soon

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

The hot and humid conditions are set to continue for the next few days as the prevailing weather pattern will keep afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to high 90s in the east and approaching 100 near and west of Tulsa. Heat index values may range from 105 to 109 in the far eastern areas, and from 110 to 115 around Tulsa.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories will remain active at least until Thursday, with a forecast drop in heat and humidity Friday through part of the weekend as a frontal boundary moves southward through the region.

What will the weather be like this week in Oklahoma?

The mid-level ridge center will shift east of the state Tuesday but will continue maintaining hot and humid conditions until Thursday. However, the ridge's northwest periphery may permit some storms to graze the far northwestern areas, along and northwest of the I-44 corridor, from early Wednesday into early Thursday morning before the front moves further south by Thursday evening.

What are the storm chances this week in Oklahoma?

The greatest likelihood of storms will emerge late Thursday night, with increasing probabilities of thunderstorms, including a few potentially strong to severe storms. The primary concern will be damaging wind downbursts. The high moisture content could lead to locally heavy rainfall for some localized areas.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

The front is anticipated to keep moving southward, providing a cool-down for most of the area Friday. Daytime temperatures will reach the upper 80s in the north and lower 90s in southeastern Oklahoma along with lower humidity.

On Saturday, the boundary may become diffuse or possibly re-form north of the state as south winds bring low-level moisture back across much of eastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas. By then, the ridge will have split into two distinct centers, one far to the east and another across the western states.

Our upper pattern will foster a favorable northwesterly upper airflow early next week. This pattern suggests an increase in thunderstorm chances, primarily late Sunday night into early Monday, with the possibility of a few storm chances into the early part of next week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold