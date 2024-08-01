First Day Of August Brings Intense Heat And Possible Storms

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

For the first day of August, expect sweltering temps with a chance for storms later in the evening.

What is the weather like on Thursday?

A small change in the upper-level pattern will bring a very weak front into the area from late Thursday into early Friday.

That front will provide just enough forcing for a few isolated showers or storms Thursday night into Friday morning, though unfortunately most of us will miss out.

It won’t bring a significant cooldown, but highs behind the boundary will nudge back into the upper 90s over the weekend.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

