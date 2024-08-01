First Day Of August Brings Intense Heat And Possible Storms

Thursday, August 1st 2024, 5:40 am
For the first day of August, expect sweltering temps with a chance for storms later in the evening.
A small change in the upper-level pattern will bring a very weak front into the area from late Thursday into early Friday.
That front will provide just enough forcing for a few isolated showers or storms Thursday night into Friday morning, though unfortunately most of us will miss out.
It won’t bring a significant cooldown, but highs behind the boundary will nudge back into the upper 90s over the weekend.
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
