Fall Feeling Arrives But Strong Cold Front On The Way For Northeastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Saturday?

We anticipate dropping into the lower 50s by 7 pm and reaching the upper 40s by 11 pm tonight.

There will be a frost advisory for the northernmost part of the state on Saturday morning.

The data continues to trend even colder for Saturday morning with many locations reaching the mid to upper 30s across the northern sections, near 40 in the metro, and the lower to mid-40s across southern Oklahoma. Some patchy frost is possible in a few of the sheltered and valley locations of northeastern OK early Saturday morning.

A surface ridge of high pressure will quickly follow overnight into Saturday morning reaching the north-central Oklahoma area midday Saturday. This will bring mostly light north winds and highs in the mid-60s with abundant sunshine on Saturday afternoon. Chilly weather is expected Sunday morning with upper 30s and lower 40s followed by highs in the lower to mid-70s as southwest winds return through the afternoon at 10 to 22 mph.

A strong trough will develop early next week across the western U.S. and move eastward by the middle of the week.

A broad and deep trough will also be positioned across the far northeastern U.S. and will send a short wave down the back side of the system Thursday. These two features will combine to bring another storm system into the state with additional thunderstorm chances around Thursday.

As this system passes, another cool-down is likely to occur next weekend.

Football Weather Outlook:

The Sooners travel to Dallas for the annual OU-Texas game. Kick-off is 11 a.m. Saturday with temps in the mid-60s, north winds near 15 to 25 mph, and sunshine. At the end of the game, weather supports temps near 71 with sunny skies and north breezes.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane travels to Boca Rotan, Florida Saturday to face Florida Atlantic for a 5 p.m. central contest. Game time temps will be in the upper 80s. End-of-game temps will be near 82.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------



