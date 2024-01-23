More Rain, Showers In Store For Oklahoma, Warming Trend Arrives By Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Dense fog enveloped most of the state early Tuesday morning with visibilities dropping to nearly one-quarter mile or less in some locations.

A few slick spots remain, mostly across parking lots and sidewalks early this morning but will not last long. A few residual slick spots may also be found across the Osage and Flint Hills region in the early morning hours.

Will there be more rain in Oklahoma on Tuesday, January 23?

Temps presently in the 30s will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s today. Rain returns by afternoon and evening for many across the eastern third of the state.

A minor warming trend influences temperatures from Wednesday through Friday with some additional rain or thunder chances Friday exiting the area very early Saturday morning. A more noticeable warming trend is likely early next week.

The main upper-level pattern this week will continue from the southwest with several waves rotating across the southwestern U.S. and influencing our area with some periodic rain chances and eventually warmer weather. The next wave approaches later this afternoon with increasing rain chances into the early evening hours.

Temps will remain cool, but above freezing on Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the 30s with some patchy yet dense fog this morning. Later Tuesday, afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s north and lower 50s south as the spoke of rain enters the area.

Rain chances should exit the area later tonight into early Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies remain today and for most of Wednesday.

We’ll also be expecting a warming trend Wednesday through Friday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday and lower to mid-50s Thursday. Some locations across southeastern OK will top-out in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon.

Another wave will influence the area by Friday with increasing rain and possibly some thunder probabilities before leaving the area late Friday evening. Some rain may continue early Saturday morning across far northern OK and southern Kansas but most of Saturday should remain dry.

Weekend lows will drop into the 40s with afternoon highs staying in the mid-40s on Saturday and mid to upper 40s Sunday. A more notable warming trend is likely to arrive next week.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

