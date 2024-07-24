Green Country Temps Begin Warming As Storm System Nears

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Expect a gradual rise in both temperature and humidity for the next few days.

What is the weather like on Wednesday?

The heat index is expected to reach the mid-90s this afternoon, under mostly sunny skies and a continuation of relatively light winds with variable in direction.

There's a slight chance of a few isolated showers and storms in the area Wednesday and Thursday, mostly across far southeastern Oklahoma.

However, as another system approaches on Friday into early Saturday, there will be a slightly higher likelihood of additional showers and storms, including a mention for the Tulsa metro region.

This system may also bring occasional increases in cloud cover, keeping daytime highs in the upper 80s near 90 Saturday.

Eastern Oklahoma will experience rising low-level moisture over the coming days, particularly this weekend, leading to higher heat index values.

Heat indices will be approaching the mid to upper 90s in the next 48 hours and surpassing 100 Sunday.

Most projections indicate a mid-level ridge of high pressure moving eastward early next week, which will usher in hot and humid conditions for Oklahoma. Heat advisories are likely, and excessive heat warnings may be necessary by mid-next week with both rising heat and humidity.

The upper air pattern has been relatively stagnant but is expected to gradually shift in the coming days. The dominant mid-level ridge of high pressure is situated to the west, with a weak trough to the east.

An upper air system developing over the southern Texas Gulf Coast region is set to move northward over the next few days. This system is expected to reach the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas area by Thursday night and early Friday and may move across parts of our region over the weekend.

There are some discrepancies in the system's exact path, which could lead to adjustments in the precise probabilities for showers and storms. However, there will be at least a slight chance of precipitation starting Friday and Saturday before exiting the area to the east Sunday morning.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





