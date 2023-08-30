Hazy Sunshine, Clouds Remain Before Heat Expected To Increase This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

No major changes are expected to the weather trend for the next few days. A mid-level ridge of high pressure, currently west of our area, will migrate east bringing increasing heat into the extended Labor Day Holiday weekend. Northeast surface winds will remain today but will back from the southeast Thursday as a surface ridge slides away from the Missouri valley and the Midwest.

Trajectories out of the Gulf should keep deeper moisture away from the region initially but a gradual increase in boundary layer moisture will result in some minor heat index issues this weekend and more notable into early next week. Highs will be in the mid-90s this weekend with a few spots reaching the upper 90s. Local heat index values will reach the upper 90s to 104 by Labor Day, but not nearly as high compared to the past two weeks across eastern Oklahoma.

The upper air flow remains conducive to bringing some smoke and haze from Canadian provinces through the middle part of the country. Some of this will continue to provide hazy conditions today across the state. A weak mid-level wave brought some clouds and a few spotty showers yesterday evening across the northern third of the state with very little impact. The probability of measurable precipitation remains out of the forecast until late Sunday night into early next week when a few showers or storms may brush the far eastern third of the state.

Temps this morning will start in the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with hazy sunshine and a few clouds. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph remain today. The pleasant morning temps remain Thursday but will increase into the upper 60s Friday morning and into the lower 70s by the weekend. Afternoon highs reach the lower 90s Thursday and Friday, and the mid to upper 90s this weekend. South winds will become breezy Sunday and Monday with speeds from 15 to 25 mph.

Hurricane Idalia is a powerful category 4 storm this morning bearing down on the Big Bend coastal areas of Florida. For more information about the hurricane, listen to my daily weather podcast. The link is listed below.

What's The Forecast For Labor Day Weekend?

No major storm systems will be expected as we get a nice break from heat and humidity before the mid-level ridge of high pressure returns through the end of the week. This will signal daytime highs reaching again into the upper 90s through the approaching weekend into Labor Day.

Hurricane Idalia Timeline

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 along Florida's Gulf Coast. After rapidly intensifying on its path through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and briefly registering as an even stronger Category 4, the hurricane hit Florida's Big Bend area with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center warned of "catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds occurring in the Florida Big Bend region." The Big Bend is the stretch of the Gulf Coast where the Florida peninsula meets the panhandle.

Storm surge in the region was forecast to reach up to 16 feet in some areas.

"That level of storm surge is life threatening," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at an early morning briefing, adding, "There will be impacts far behind the eye wall, and those will extend to places like Tallahassee" and other parts of northeast Florida.

Hurricane Idalia's projected path after landfall

National Hurricane Center forecasters say Idalia is expected to continue on a northeasterly path after making landfall. Its impact will be felt across much of the northern and central parts of the state, with high winds and heavy rain in addition to dangerous storm surge in coastal areas.

Later Wednesday and into Thursday, Idalia is then forecast to track across southeast Georgia and the coast of South Carolina and the southeastern portion of North Carolina before moving out to sea.

Hurricane Idalia wind speeds

Before reaching Florida, Idalia intensified in the Gulf of Mexico from tropical storm to hurricane strength Tuesday morning. It strengthened further to a Category 2, with sustained winds of 100 mph, on Tuesday afternoon. Overnight, it rapidly intensified to a Category 3 and then Category 4, with winds of 130 mph early Wednesday, before retreating slightly back to Category 3.

The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, with higher gusts, in its 7 a.m. ET update.

Category 3 means a hurricane has maximum sustained winds of between 111 mph to 129 mph.

Any storm that reaches a Category 3 or higher the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale — which runs from 1 to 5, based on a storm's wind speeds — is considered a "major hurricane," with the potential for "significant loss of life and damage," the National Hurricane Center says.

With a Category 3 storm, "Devastating damage will occur," the hurricane center warns. "Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes."

How long is Hurricane Idalia supposed to last?

Idalia is likely to still be a hurricane as it moves across southern Georgia, and possibly when it reaches the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Idalia is expected to turn more toward the east and move offshore into the Atlantic on Thursday, decreasing in strength as it travels.





Heat Stress Signs - Cool off in AC, Drink Water, Cold Shower

Faint or dizzy Excessive sweating Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Clammy/cool skin Weak, rapid pulse

Heat Stroke Signs - CALL 911

Throbbing Headache No Sweating Nausea or vomiting Loss of consciousness Red, hot, dry skin Strong, rapid pulse





Wednesday (8/23), EMSA medics responded to six heat-related illness calls and transported four (4) patients to hospitals in the Tulsa area. Since this Medical Heat Alert was issued, EMSA medics in Tulsa have responded to 29 suspected heat-related illness calls and transported a total of 24 patients to local hospitals.

The current EMSA Medical Heat Alert will remain in place through Sunday.

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion as severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, and the alert expires when there are less than 5 calls in a day.

For more heat safety information, click here.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.