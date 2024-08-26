Weather Blog: Hot Weather Today Before A Weekend Pattern Change

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A warm and muggy morning is underway with mostly clear sky and light winds. We’ll watch for a few isolated showers that may attempt to form across extreme northeastern Oklahoma, but the probability remains very low.

What is Monday's Forecast?

Afternoon highs will hit the mid to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 103 to 109 across northern OK. A heat advisory will be posted near the metro northward into southern Kansas this afternoon into the early evening.

As the week progresses, we'll see a slight dip in afternoon highs each day. And good news for the weekend: a shift in the weather pattern is on the horizon bringing a decent chance for showers and storms, along with cooler-than-normal temperatures that should stick around into early next week.

The midlevel ridge of high pressure will stay predominantly over the state for the next few days, preventing any major storm systems from affecting the region. By the week’s end, the ridge will start to shift eastward and weaken, allowing upper-level waves to impact the area.

A strong trough is expected to move across the northern plains by midweek, with a surface boundary forming and moving southward into the state. Prior to this, a weak midlevel trough may form over South Texas and head northward, potentially triggering a few showers and storms along the Red River in southeastern Oklahoma on Wednesday and Thursday.

As the front moves in from the north late Thursday night, more storms will be possible into early Friday.

The boundary should stall near or slightly south of the area through the Labor Day weekend. This pattern, combined with increasing cloud cover, will lead to cooler temperatures, with afternoon highs in the 80s and morning lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Although low-level moisture will remain for some scattered showers and storms, the cooler temperatures will ensure heat index values remain well below advisory levels this weekend.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loosefitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cellphone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

