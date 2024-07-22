Heat And Humidity Slowly Rising This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Expect Monday's highs to reach the mid-80s under a partly cloudy to sunny sky, with light winds from the northeast.

What will the weather be like on Monday?

The chance of showers or storms for the Tulsa metro area remains low, staying at or below 10%. Chances are slightly higher along and south of Interstate 40 later Monday and into the evening.

Our weather pattern is quite static at the moment, but a ridge of moderate strength lies to our west, while a weak trough sits over the central plains and Midwest.

Oklahoma is positioned between these systems over the next few days. To the south, a weak surface front is nearly stationary across southern Oklahoma Monday morning, and it's likely to stay put throughout the day.

This setup could trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms, primarily favoring southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, temperatures will start in the mid-60s, warming up to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. As we move through the rest of the week, anticipate lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower 90s.

However, as the trough gradually shifts eastward, and the boundary becomes diffuse, influence on our southeastern region will diminish.

Heat index values may climb to near or slightly above 100 degrees by Friday and into the weekend.

Looking ahead, data suggests another mid-level wave will approach the southern plains by Thursday night or early Friday. This could potentially bring a few more showers or thunderstorms to parts of our area, although the probability remains low.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





