Heat Decreases After Storms; Pattern Change Coming Next Week

What is the forecast for Wednesday?

The cold front that brought a few showers and storms yesterday to part of northern Oklahoma continues progressing southward early this morning. This will bring not as hot and not as humid weather across the northern third of the state this afternoon and tonight. Our next disturbance that may provide a few thunderstorms will be arriving late Thursday night into early Friday morning including a mention for a few strong and severe storms. There remain some inconsistencies in the data regarding exact placement of thunderstorms, but the storm chances will be in the forecast. After this disturbance moves away from the state early Friday, our pattern should be rather uneventful through most of the weekend. We continue to see signals for a pattern change early next week that should bring us below seasonal average temperatures and increasing rain and thunder opportunities for part of the state.

The front continues to slowly progress southward early this morning, bringing drier air near and behind this boundary. Until this front clears our area this morning, I’ll keep a low-end mention for a spotty shower or storm near this boundary for the early morning hours. The result will be rather pleasant conditions compared to the last few days, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with mostly sunny sky and north winds from 10 to 15 mph. You'll notice the drier air with no heat index issues across our immediate area. The front will be stalling across North Central Texas today and becoming rather diffuse later tonight or early Thursday morning. South winds will return Thursday at 10 to 15 mph, with increasing heat and humidity across part of the state. Thermal parameters suggest heat advisories will be a possibility again along and South of I-40 Thursday afternoon with temperatures nearing the upper 90s or even 100. Highs near the metro will be in the mid-90s with heat index values slightly over 100.

Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, data suggest a strengthening low-level jet with a weak disturbance also nearby. This may be enough to trigger elevated thunderstorms early Friday morning, including the threat for a few strong and severe storms. The exact placement of thunderstorm opportunities remains elusive. We’ll continue with a relatively low chance at this point but reserve the right to increase this probability in subsequent forecast cycles. As this system pulls away from our area Friday afternoon, a weak boundary brings north winds and slightly lower humidity late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon highs will be expected in the lower 90s with east to northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday morning, we'll start in the upper 60s and lower 70s, followed by highs in the lower 90s.

Early next week, the mid-level ridge of high pressure should be far enough west of the area to create a favorable northwest flow across the Southern Plains. This is a favorable signal for bringing disturbances in the flow across our area producing shower and storm chances. Most global model data also bring a front near the area early next week with a significant change in temperature and low-level moisture. Shower and storm chances should increase Sunday night into early Monday morning, and then again Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. This will bring a moderately strong front across the area, resulting in much cooler temperatures for the middle of next week. I'll have more specifics on this scenario tomorrow.

Our next tropical system is rapidly developing in the Atlantic basin this morning and will become a dangerous hurricane very quickly in its life cycle. For more specifics about this tropical system, be sure and listen to my daily weather podcast. You'll find the link at the bottom of this discussion.

Do Oklahomans Lose An Hour Of Light In September?

Oklahoma will experience a decrease in daylight in September due to the Northern Hemisphere's approach to the autumnal equinox, with the decrease initially being three minutes per day and then slowing to one minute per day around the winter solstice.

Heat Stress Signs - Cool off in AC, Drink Water, Cold Shower

Faint or dizzy Excessive sweating Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Clammy/cool skin Weak, rapid pulse

Heat Stroke Signs - CALL 911

Throbbing Headache No Sweating Nausea or vomiting Loss of consciousness Red, hot, dry skin Strong, rapid pulse





Wednesday (8/23), EMSA medics responded to six heat-related illness calls and transported four (4) patients to hospitals in the Tulsa area. Since this Medical Heat Alert was issued, EMSA medics in Tulsa have responded to 29 suspected heat-related illness calls and transported a total of 24 patients to local hospitals.

The current EMSA Medical Heat Alert will remain in place through Sunday.

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion as severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, and the alert expires when there are less than 5 calls in a day.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.