Another Hot, Humid Day For Green Country

Some storms may reach northern Oklahoma early Sunday morning. However, the chances for this remain relatively low, under 20%, for most areas north of Tulsa, with slightly higher probabilities near the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Sunday, June 16?

The hot temperatures remain on Sunday, be ready for highs in the mid-90s.

Father's Day looks mostly sunny with a few clouds, but it could get a bit muggy.

There are slight rain chances for most of Oklahoma until late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

EMSA issued its first Medical heat Alert of the year for Tulsa on Friday. Four of those patients were hospitalized from heat-related symptoms. The heat alert will be in place through Monday.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

By early next week, a mid-level high-pressure ridge is expected to strengthen over parts of the upper Mississippi Valley and extend into the Mid Atlantic, leading to increasingly hot and humid conditions in those areas.

Concurrently, an easterly wave emerging from the Gulf is set to carry deep tropical moisture into the southern Gulf, spreading into south-central and eastern Texas. This moisture is likely to approach southeastern Oklahoma from Monday to Wednesday, potentially causing a few afternoon showers or storms in the extreme southeast of the state.

Expect additional cloud cover from midday to afternoon with daytime highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach near 100.

Wednesday a weak surface front may also approach part of southern Kansas before stalling. The combination of this front and the deeper moisture nearby will bring shower and storm chances into the eastern part of the state for the latter half of next week.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two areas for potential tropical development over the next seven days. One area is near or east of the Florida Space Coast, moving east-northeast.

The other is situated in the southern Gulf of Mexico, northwest of Cancun. The disturbance near Florida is assigned a very low chance of development. Meanwhile, the second area in the southern Gulf has been given a 40% probability of tropical formation.

