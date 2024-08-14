Scorching Heat And Humidity Continues As Heat Index Rises To Over 100 Degrees

Wednesday, August 14th 2024, 5:55 am
The oppressive humidity will persist Wednesday and Thursday, and excessive heat warnings and advisories will be required.
Highs on Wednesday should reach at least the upper 90s near Tulsa and some mid 90s to the east.
With dew points in the mid to upper 70s, heat index values are expected to reach between 110 to 115 near and west of Tulsa, and between 105 to 110 in the eastern third of the region.
Consequently, a mix of heat advisories and warnings are anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday.
A strong mid-level disturbance is on track to sweep across the central plains Wednesday into Thursday.
Ahead of this system, southwest surface winds will usher in scorching conditions to western and central Oklahoma, with temperatures approaching the triple digits in those areas.
The weak surface boundary approaching the state Thursday night may lead to a few isolated storms, including the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms.
Although this front won't significantly alter the heat and humidity levels, it will reduce the afternoon high temperatures slightly through the weekend.
The mid-level high-pressure ridge that is currently building over the region today and Thursday will shift southwestward and weaken slightly this weekend, resulting in a multi-day period of northwesterly upper-level airflow.
This setup tends to favor the movement of storm systems into and across the region, primarily during the late-night to early-morning hours.
While current data does not suggest any high chances for storm activity for the weekend, the forecast maintains a low-end probability based on the anticipated upper-level airflow pattern.
