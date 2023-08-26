Heat Wave Ending Soon As Weekend Storm System Brings Relief To Eastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

The heat wave is almost ready to break, but we had to endure one more scorcher of a Friday.

| News On 6 Livestream |

What Is The Forecast Like For The Weekend?

Additional heat warnings were issued for most of the area on Friday and are likely for Saturday.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure will slide southwest of the area soon. A disturbance will move across the central plains this weekend, helping to move a cold front slowly south into the state.

This will bring some rain and storm chances, followed by a notable cool-down early next week, along with the arrival of drier boundary layer air. The result will be below-normal highs with no appreciable heat index values for a few days next week.

The ridge will attempt to return near the state by next weekend, bringing the return of increasing heat and humidity.

As the front slowly moves southward Saturday into southern Kansas and far northeastern Oklahoma, there will be a small window for a few showers or storms.

The chance for storms on Saturday remains low but not zero. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible but limited in coverage.

Will Things Cool Off This Weekend?

Saturday evening into early Sunday morning the front is moving south of the Tulsa metro as a moderately strong mid-level wave moving across the central plains initiates some showers and storms near and behind the boundary.

The highest probability for storms should occur Sunday, including the early morning to midday hours, as the wave moves across the region.

Severe weather is not expected but a few strong storms may still occur. By Sunday evening, the front should be positioned across the Red River valley moving into northern Texas Monday taking shower chances out of the immediate area.

Temperatures Sunday, outside of any precipitation impacts, will be in the upper 80s north, the lower 90s near I-40 and the upper 90s across far southern Oklahoma.

The wildcard will be the coverage of Sunday showers and storms. A larger coverage than anticipated would keep highs Sunday much lower with rain cooled air in the lower 80s.

At this point, we'll continue to keep highs in the upper 80s with humid conditions.

Monday morning drier air is filtering southward with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Daytime highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s north and lower 90s south.

No significant heat index will occur. By Monday night, dew points in the lower 60s arrive bringing Tuesday morning lows into the mid-60s followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The pleasant, not as hot, and not as humid weather will remain for most of next week before changing as the ridge nears the state from the west this weekend.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

What's The Forecast For Labor Day Weekend?

Labor Day weekend should be transitional from hot to slightly cooler, with a few storms as the Heat Dome won't be as strong as it is now, according to Meteorologist Travis Meyer.

Heat Stress Signs - Cool off in AC, Drink Water, Cold Shower

Faint or dizzy Excessive sweating Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Clammy/cool skin Weak, rapid pulse

Heat Stroke Signs - CALL 911

Throbbing Headache No Sweating Nausea or vomiting Loss of consciousness Red, hot, dry skin Strong, rapid pulse





------------

Wednesday (8/23), EMSA medics responded to six heat-related illness calls and transported four (4) patients to hospitals in the Tulsa area. Since this Medical Heat Alert was issued, EMSA medics in Tulsa have responded to 29 suspected heat-related illness calls and transported a total of 24 patients to local hospitals.

The current EMSA Medical Heat Alert will remain in place through Sunday.

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion as severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, and the alert expires when there are less than 5 calls in a day.

For more heat safety information, click here.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.