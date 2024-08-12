Green Country Will See Sunny Skies After Morning Storms

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The weather pattern has shifted, ushering in cooler and more active conditions across Oklahoma for the coming days.

What does the weather look like for Monday?

Showers and storms will linger near and east of the metro area early this morning. However, the mid-level ridge of high pressure will begin expanding northward, covering most of the state for the next few days bringing hot and humid weather. Late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, there will be a brief window for another small area of storms across extreme northeastern Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and southwestern Missouri.

Heavy rainfall has been ongoing Monday morning across parts of northeastern Oklahoma, with amounts ranging from 2 to 5 inches. Ponding on roadways is likely during the early morning commute, and low water crossings will be hazardous.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s in areas that receive heavy rainfall this morning. Locations to the west that remain mostly dry will see highs reaching the lower to mid-90s, with heat index values nearing 105 to 110.

What does the weather look like for the rest of the week?

From Tuesday through Thursday, expect more hot and humid weather. Heat advisory criteria (heat index values from 105 to 110) are likely for a large part of northeastern Oklahoma. By the end of the week, the ridge may retrograde as another mid-level trough moves across the central plains and a surface front approaches the state. This will bring a chance for a few storms Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Another system will approach the state this weekend, bringing a slight chance of storms Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

