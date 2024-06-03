Severe Thunderstorm Watch Active For Parts Of Eastern Oklahoma Overnight

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A complex of storms dove south out of Kansas early Monday morning and pushed through central and eastern Oklahoma during the middle part of the day.

Another disturbance is likely to influence the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with additional chances from southern Kansas into northern OK.

Active Watches:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Creek, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Payne, Pittsburg and Pushmataha County until 5 a.m.

What is the chances for storms for the rest of the week?

As a cold front nears the area late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms near this boundary but the probability of a larger complex of storms seems low with this initial boundary intrusion into early Thursday morning.

We’ll see warm and humid weather Thursday and Friday before the northwest flow storm train energizes with additional chances into the weekend.

A complex weather pattern is set to develop over the next few days, extending into the weekend, due to upper-level airflow and multiple opportunities for storms in and around the local area.

The prevailing pattern favors the formation of late-night and early-morning storm complexes that will traverse the region, driven by the northwesterly upper-air flow. This pattern's day-to-day variability will continue, with Monday's weather influencing Tuesday's conditions.

Predicting the exact timing and location of these events is challenging due to the pattern's variability. However, there is growing confidence in the arrival of a surface front (cold front) around Wednesday and Thursday.

Although this boundary is not expected to bring significant temperature changes, it may serve as a catalyst for additional storm activity from Friday into the weekend, in conjunction with the anticipated upper-air flow.

The extended forecast will include storm chances throughout the weekend, with a focus on storm complexes that may pose some severe weather threats, primarily damaging winds, and the potential for heavy local rainfall.

