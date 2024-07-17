Storms Bring Cooling Front, Lower Temps

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A cold front from Tuesday night brought additional showers and storms into the predawn hours of Wednesday.

As the boundary slowly moves southward, some additional shower and storm opportunities will develop across portions of eastern and southern Oklahoma by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

What is the weather like later this week?

Daytime highs Wednesday will stay in the upper 80s across far northern sections of the state. Locations near the slowly migrating front will still reach the mid-90s across far southern Oklahoma.

Heat index values Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid-90s near Tulsa and slightly above 100 to the south. Slightly drier air will arrive late Wednesday night and early Thursday, and this brings a welcome break from heat and humidity for the next several days.

Morning lows will drop into the 60s with daytime highs mostly into the upper 80s Thursday through the weekend.

Additionally, another upper-level system is likely to develop near the southern plains by Sunday and may become cut-off from the flow for several days next week.

This should bring additional showers and storm chances Sunday into early next week.

After Tuesday, there is a high probability that afternoon highs will stay below seasonal averages through the early part of next week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





