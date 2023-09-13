Highs Remain Below Normal; Chance For Light Rains

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the Forecast for Wednesday?

The rain did not do a lot to clear the air of allergens, as the ragweed allergy index is high.

The next disturbance arrives late Wednesday evening into Thursday with higher chances for more impactful precipitation to our west and south, but we'll continue with some chances near the metro. Instability and significant low-level moisture will be lacking across the far eastern part of the state with higher chances positioned to the west and southwest. Severe weather is not expected. This wave is expected to dampen as it moves east Friday.

The next system arrives into part of the weekend with another surface boundary likely to cross the area either late Friday night or early Saturday with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Once again, the lack of deep moisture means the probabilities will remain low. There will be enough instability for lightning and some thunder near the boundary even though probabilities will remain near or less than 20%. The current timing of the front should bring mostly pleasant conditions for the weekend.

The early taste of fall-like weather will remain for the rest of the week regarding temperatures. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s this morning will be followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s along with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday morning lows will be cool with most locations in the mid to upper 50s and some valleys in the lower 50s. Wednesday afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday morning lows begin in the lower 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s near 80. Both Friday and Saturday mornings start near 60 with afternoon highs near the upper 70s to 80.

After the front crosses the area Saturday morning, Sunday morning begins in the mid to upper 50s followed by some sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. A warming trend is likely early next week.

Do Oklahomans Lose An Hour Of Light In September?

Oklahoma will experience a decrease in daylight in September due to the Northern Hemisphere's approach to the autumnal equinox, with the decrease initially being three minutes per day and then slowing to one minute per day around the winter solstice.





Heat Stress Signs - Cool off in AC, Drink Water, Cold Shower

Faint or dizzy Excessive sweating Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Clammy/cool skin Weak, rapid pulse

Heat Stroke Signs - CALL 911

Throbbing Headache No Sweating Nausea or vomiting Loss of consciousness Red, hot, dry skin





What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.