More Storms Expected This Week In Green Country

It was a loud night and early morning as storms swept through Green Country. There was a lot of lightning and thunder as well as reports of hail. However, there are no reported injuries or major damage at this time. Thousands did lose power due to these storms in Tulsa and the surrounding areas.

Breezy, warm, and humid weather returns Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Several storm systems will impact portions of Eastern OK for the next several days, including mentions for strong and severe storms.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Monday, May 20?

A diminishing area of showers and storms will move across southeastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma early this morning before quickly departing to the east.

A series of potent upper-level waves will approach the region, presenting multiple chances for strong and severe thunderstorms, including Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and again during part of Thursday.

Another system will approach the southern plains on Friday, potentially affecting the weekend with more showers and storms.

Monday afternoon's highs are expected to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies, with south winds at 15 to 30 mph. Low-level moisture will persist, with dew points in the lower to mid-60s, leading to a humid afternoon.

A layer of warm air aloft, known as the cap, should prevent storm development in our area later Monday or this evening, despite a weak boundary to the north and a dry line to the west.

What are the chances for severe weather in Oklahoma on Tuesday, May 21?

By Tuesday afternoon and evening, a strong trough in the upper-level airflow from the southwest will move towards northwestern Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas, increasing the risk of severe weather, including all modes, across eastern Oklahoma and the surrounding areas.

There is potential for severe weather threats; the exact timing is still being fine-tuned but currently indicates a increase in thunderstorm probabilities by late Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with some risks persisting overnight and into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday across far eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas.

The weak front that crosses our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will stall near or south of the I-40 corridor creating at least a probability of a few more storms Wednesday evening, mostly near this front across southeastern OK.

The boundary is expected to return northward as a warm front Thursday as the next stronger upper wave nears the state with additional threats for additional showers and storms, including severe weather threats for part of Thursday.

What is the forecast for Memorial Day weekend?

The extended probabilities will keep some mentions for scattered storms this weekend. We’ll have more on the scenarios for the Memorial Day Holiday period. Afternoon highs this weekend are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

