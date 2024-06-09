Cooler Sunday; Chances Of Storms Remain

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Sunday, June 9?

A much cooler, but still warm day is expected with afternoon highs into the 80s.

Northern winds at 10-20 mph will be likely with partly cloudy and rainy conditions. A flow of overnight storms coming from Kansas with a cold front might bring scattered storms and showers to areas of Tulsa later today. There is a low chance of severe weather still, but is not likely. The cold front is also bringing cooler temperatures to northern areas of Tulsa.

A cold front arriving today will bring cooler temperatures, but increased chances for scattered showers and storms.

What Are The Storm Chances This Weekend?

A disturbance across western Utah and Wyoming will move across eastern Colorado into the Central Plains this afternoon and tonight. Thunderstorms are likely to develop off the Front Range of the Rockies and then move across western Kansas, becoming severe later this evening. Most of these storms are expected to remain slightly north of the Oklahoma and Kansas State line region, but a few thunderstorms will be possible later tonight and pre-dawn tomorrow in this general area. The threat of a few strong to severe storms will continue, but mostly across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas later tonight through the early Sunday morning hours.

