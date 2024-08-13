Hot And Humid Weather This Week

Monday, August 12th 2024, 10:44 pm
The weather pattern has shifted, ushering in cooler and more active conditions across Oklahoma for the coming days.
What does the weather look like for Monday?
A mid-level ridge of high pressure will begin expanding northward, covering most of the state for the next few days bringing hot and humid weather. Late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, there will be a brief window for another small area of storms across extreme northeastern Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and southwestern Missouri.
From Tuesday through Thursday, expect more hot and humid weather. Heat advisory criteria (heat index values from 105 to 110) are likely for a large part of northeastern Oklahoma. By the end of the week, the ridge may retrograde as another mid-level trough moves across the central plains and a surface front approaches the state. This will bring a chance for a few storms Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Another system will approach the state this weekend, bringing a slight chance of storms Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.
