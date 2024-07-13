Hot, Muggy Weather This Weekend For Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Later Friday night into early Saturday, there's a slight chance for isolated storms in the far northern sections of Oklahoma and southern Kansas.

These low-end probabilities will diminish as the mid-level ridge from the west expands, leading to sinking and compressing air. This will result in rising heat and humidity Friday, continuing into the weekend and through the early part of next week.

Expect morning lows in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs approaching 100 degrees from Sunday to at least Wednesday. A weakness in the upper ridge may allow a weak surface front to move into northern Oklahoma, increasing the likelihood of more organized storms from Wednesday night into Thursday and bringing cooler temperatures for a day or two.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





