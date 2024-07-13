Hot, Muggy Weather This Weekend For Green Country

Saturday, July 13th 2024, 8:44 am
Later Friday night into early Saturday, there's a slight chance for isolated storms in the far northern sections of Oklahoma and southern Kansas.
These low-end probabilities will diminish as the mid-level ridge from the west expands, leading to sinking and compressing air. This will result in rising heat and humidity Friday, continuing into the weekend and through the early part of next week.
Expect morning lows in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs approaching 100 degrees from Sunday to at least Wednesday. A weakness in the upper ridge may allow a weak surface front to move into northern Oklahoma, increasing the likelihood of more organized storms from Wednesday night into Thursday and bringing cooler temperatures for a day or two.
