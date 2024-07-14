Hot, Muggy Weather This Weekend For Green Country

Sunday, July 14th 2024, 7:52 am
Expect morning lows in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs approaching 100 degrees from Sunday to at least Wednesday. A weakness in the upper ridge may allow a weak surface front to move into northern Oklahoma, increasing the likelihood of more organized storms from Wednesday night into Thursday and bringing cooler temperatures for a day or two.
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
July 14th, 2024
