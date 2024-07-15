Triple Digit Highs Ahead Of Rain Chances This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Temperatures will remain hot both Monday and Tuesday with notable low-level moisture across the region.

This will bring heat index values anywhere from 105 to 115. Heat advisories are in effect for most of the area, but excessive heat warnings will be under this afternoon and early evening near the Tulsa metro.

Actual temperatures will range from 98 in the eastern areas to 104 near I-35. The Tulsa metro will be reaching a high of 103. South to southwest winds are expected in the 15 to 25 mph range.

Another hot day is likely Tuesday, but a pattern change arrives bringing below normal highs along with increasing chances for showers and storms midweek into part of the weekend. A nearby ridge of high pressure will increase the heat today and Tuesday before shifting west and allowing a front to enter the state Tuesday evening. This front will bring a few storm chances starting Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning across the northern half of the state before storm chances migrate into the southern regions Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The upper airflow from the north to northwest will persist into the weekend and possibly into early next week. Most medium-range data suggest a slowly evolving system nearing the state this weekend and lingering into next week.

This pattern will help bring below-normal temperatures and periods of showers and storms. A slight probability that rain will arrive on Saturday but will increase by Sunday and possibly into part of Monday. After highs reach triple digits on Monday and Tuesday, below-normal highs will be more likely beginning Wednesday and continuing into the early part of next week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold