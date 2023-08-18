Heat Advisories & Warnings Likely For The Weekend As Temps Rise

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure will be nearing the state Friday through the weekend, bringing hot and humid weather with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-90s north and near 100 south.

What Is The Forecast Like For Today?

Temperatures rose steadily on Friday due to a weak boundary draped across the I-44 corridor in the morning, with lower 60s north and lower 70s south for the early morning hours. East to southeast winds return at 10 to 15 mph by midday through the afternoon with highs nearing 95 in Tulsa, lower 90s along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line region, and near 100 south of I-40.

Heat advisories were posted for the afternoon and early evening near and south of the metro. Additional advisories or even heat warnings are likely this weekend.

We've been relatively cool and mild for the previous few days and the rapid onset of hot and humid weather may easily induce heat stress. Remain aware and stay hydrated through this approaching heat wave.

What Will The Weather Be Like This Weekend?

Triple-digit highs are likely this weekend, with afternoon heat indices nearing 107 to 112. Heat advisories will be required Friday and excessive heat warnings possibly for the weekend.

The center of the strengthening ridge will be positioned slightly northeast of the state early next week and may allow temps to drop a degree or two with highs in the upper 90s, but heat index values will remain high.

Tropical Storm To Watch

We continue to watch the potential for a tropical system or easterly wave that may develop during the next 5 days across the Texas coastal region.

If so, this system would more than likely not have a direct impact with rain or storms to Oklahoma, but would bring some clouds and a minor reduction in heat and humidity.

As of now, our forecast remains void of precipitation for the foreseeable future. Some data suggest the pattern may ease up next weekend allowing another boundary to approach the state with a few showers and storms.

What Is A "Heat Dome"?

Generally the term “heat dome” refers to when there is a ridge of high pressure in place. The atmosphere or the “dome” traps hot air just like a lid on a pot. This means slim to no chances for rain, generally a south wind, and days with a lot of sunshine.

When the ridge or dome weakens, cold fronts or “boundaries” can move through the area once again and bring us cooler temps, lower humidity, better cloud cover, and rain chances.

Oklahoma Lake Levels This Weekend

With the summer heat and humidity returning this weekend, there will likely be many headed out to the lake to cool off! Here's where our lake levels from Travis Meyer as we head toward the weekend.

Friday morning weather discussion

Have a super great day!