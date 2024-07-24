Highs Remain In The Low 90s In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

As we move through the rest of the week, anticipate lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower 90s.

What is the weather like on Tuesday?

Temps on Tuesday will reach the upper 80s for most of the area and may be able to hit 90 around the metro. The rest of the 7-day period will feature gradually increasing temps, both the morning lows and daytime highs.

Most of the area continues to be sandwiched between a midlevel ridge to our west and a weak upper trough to the northeast.

The end-result will be a continuation of a low-end mention for a few showers or storms, mostly across far southeastern to east-central Oklahoma Tuesday and Wednesday before the upper trough begins migrating slightly east as the ridge expands west. A weak mid-level disturbance is noted this morning across southcentral Kansas and is drifting southeast.

This feature may also generate a few isolated showers or storms later across parts of northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Probabilities will remain low. Most mid-range data suggest a weak wave will develop along the Texas coastal region soon and begin lifting northeast by the latter half of the week.

This feature will be moving near eastern OK Friday and Saturday simultaneously as the ridge is expected to expand eastward. Regardless, we'll keep some low-end probabilities for a few showers or storms across northeastern Oklahoma Friday and Saturday before this disturbance moves into the Mid Missouri Valley and the ridge becomes the dominant feature across the state Sunday into early next week.

We'll be near or slightly above normal this weekend with local heat index values near or slightly above 100 Saturday but increasing Sunday into early next week.

The overall pattern supports some mentions of higher temps and humidities next week with heat advisory criteria becoming more likely across at least the eastern half of the state.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold