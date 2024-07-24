Highs Remain In The Low 90s In Green Country

Tuesday, July 23rd 2024, 10:50 pm
As we move through the rest of the week, anticipate lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower 90s.
Temps on Tuesday will reach the upper 80s for most of the area and may be able to hit 90 around the metro. The rest of the 7-day period will feature gradually increasing temps, both the morning lows and daytime highs.
Most of the area continues to be sandwiched between a midlevel ridge to our west and a weak upper trough to the northeast.
The end-result will be a continuation of a low-end mention for a few showers or storms, mostly across far southeastern to east-central Oklahoma Tuesday and Wednesday before the upper trough begins migrating slightly east as the ridge expands west. A weak mid-level disturbance is noted this morning across southcentral Kansas and is drifting southeast.
This feature may also generate a few isolated showers or storms later across parts of northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Probabilities will remain low. Most mid-range data suggest a weak wave will develop along the Texas coastal region soon and begin lifting northeast by the latter half of the week.
This feature will be moving near eastern OK Friday and Saturday simultaneously as the ridge is expected to expand eastward. Regardless, we'll keep some low-end probabilities for a few showers or storms across northeastern Oklahoma Friday and Saturday before this disturbance moves into the Mid Missouri Valley and the ridge becomes the dominant feature across the state Sunday into early next week.
We'll be near or slightly above normal this weekend with local heat index values near or slightly above 100 Saturday but increasing Sunday into early next week.
The overall pattern supports some mentions of higher temps and humidities next week with heat advisory criteria becoming more likely across at least the eastern half of the state.
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
