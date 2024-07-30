July Ends With Hottest Stretch Of The Summer

Monday, July 29th 2024, 9:50 pm
We’ve held off the worst of the summer heat for much of the month of July, but no longer.
Our hottest stretch of the summer so far is here.
Heat and humidity will become excessive for our Monday, so start hydrating now! Highs climbed to the upper 90s today, but heat index values were well over 105, and in some places they were near or above 110. We’ll continue with mostly sunny skies and a gusty south breeze as well.
“Rinse and repeat” will be the theme this week as the heat and humidity values continue to hold steady, if not worsen. High temperatures will climb into the triple digits for more of Green Country on Tuesday and Wednesday, with those dreaded heat indices again near or above 110.
The heat of this week could crescendo on Thursday and even Friday, with highs above 100 looking likely for much of the area. There is a chance of a very weak front by late Thursday into early Friday that could bring a few showers closer into Green Country. That front might be just enough to nudge our highs back into the upper 90s this weekend, but unfortunately, it won’t bring significant relief.
The Dog Days of Summer are here, folks! Take lots of care, stay hydrated, and pace yourself over these next several days.
Image Provided By: News On 6
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
