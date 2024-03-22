Cooler Temps Friday Ahead Of Active Weather Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A few showers will remain across eastern OK early Friday morning as the main upper-level system continues moving away from the state. A few showers may sneak into the metro early Friday morning before ending mid-morning.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, March 22?

The upper air flow remains from the northwest for the next 36 hours and brings a quick hitting cold front across the area Friday afternoon. This will support a slight mention for a few showers or storms directly near the boundary as it crosses the area this afternoon.

Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly sunny conditions later Friday. North winds will return at 15 to 25 mph behind the boundary Friday night with cooler weather returning.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Saturday, March 23?

A surface ridge of high pressure will be near the area early Saturday morning allowing temps to drop into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday afternoon highs will stay in the lower to mid-60s with mostly sunny conditions and north winds near 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night into Sunday the upper air flow quickly responds to a developing through across the southwestern Basin. Pressure height falls along the Lee of the Rockies will commence.

Very strong south winds rapidly return Sunday from 25 to near 45 mph with increasing clouds and highs in the mid-60s. Low level moisture also returns, and a few spotty showers or storms will be possible during the day with this process.

What are the chances for severe weather in Oklahoma on Sunday, March 24?

On Sunday afternoon and evening a powerful surface low ejects across the central plains. A dry line and cold front associated with this boundary will swing from the northwest to the southeast Sunday afternoon and evening with developing thunderstorms along the boundary.

The overlap of deep layer shear, surface instability, and moisture creates the potential for severe thunderstorms from western OK into southwestern and central Kansas during the late afternoon and nearing north central OK Sunday evening.

Thunderstorms will become likely late Sunday night moving across part of NE OK through pre-dawn Monday. Stronger dynamic energy will be lifting northeast during this time, but some strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible near or west of Tulsa late Sunday evening.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

As the front clears the area, showers should quickly exit the area Monday morning. The upper air trough continues nearby with colder air aloft moving across the state.

A surface high pressure ridge nearby brings unseasonably cold air with most locations near freezing Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-50s.

The next stronger system will quickly develop by the latter half of next week bringing another mention for strong to severe storms Friday followed by yet another robust cool-down Saturday.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold