Labor Day Weekend In Green Country Begins With Sunshine, Dry Conditions

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

September has arrived, and here comes Labor Day weekend! We’ve got some summertime conditions on the way.

We’ve had a great stretch run this week of cooler mornings and lower humidity afternoons, and we’ll keep that going to start the weekend. Sunshine and light winds continue for our Friday with highs back at 90 to the lower 90s.

Once again with drier air in place, we won’t have a heat index to worry about! If you’ve got plans to see some Friday night high school football, temperatures will be very nice.

What's The Forecast For Labor Day Weekend?

Saturday will be pretty much a carbon copy of Friday, with another pleasantly cool start as lows dip into the lower 60s and even some upper 50s!

There won’t be any weather issues for your Saturday afternoon plans, with another day of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 90s. Keep the sunscreen handy!

After several days of much better humidity values, Sunday is the day when that starts to change.

Higher humidity will make a push into the area by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be back in the lower to mid-90s, but this time with a little more of a heat index factor in the upper 90s. A stronger breeze will kick in as we reach Labor Day Monday, and that unfortunately will push the humidity a bit higher still for the holiday.

All in all, it’ll be some pretty typical late summer heat for Labor Day, with highs in the 90s but heat index values climbing back over 100. A weak upper level storm system will be sliding through the area, and it could trigger a few isolated showers/storms on Labor Day afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry, but just be aware of that pop-up shower/storm chance for your Labor Day outdoor plans.

Heat Stress Signs - Cool off in AC, Drink Water, Cold Shower

Faint or dizzy Excessive sweating Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Clammy/cool skin Weak, rapid pulse

Heat Stroke Signs - CALL 911

Throbbing Headache No Sweating Nausea or vomiting Loss of consciousness Red, hot, dry skin Strong, rapid pulse





Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------

Wednesday (8/23), EMSA medics responded to six heat-related illness calls and transported four (4) patients to hospitals in the Tulsa area. Since this Medical Heat Alert was issued, EMSA medics in Tulsa have responded to 29 suspected heat-related illness calls and transported a total of 24 patients to local hospitals.

The current EMSA Medical Heat Alert will remain in place through Sunday.

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion as severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, and the alert expires when there are less than 5 calls in a day.

For more heat safety information, click here.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.