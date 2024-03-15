Chilly Start To Friday Leads To Sunshine, Clouds In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, March 15?

Friday morning lows will start in the 40s with gusty north winds through day and afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s.

A minor rebound in daytime highs Saturday will bring highs into the mid-60s with a north wind from 10 to 15 mph as a weak wave passes mostly south of the area.

Sunday’s highs will reach the lower 60s but with gusty north winds by midday and afternoon as a second cold front arrives through the afternoon.

A weak surface ridge of high pressure settles near the area allowing near freezing temps early Monday morning with afternoon highs only reaching the lower to mid-50s.

