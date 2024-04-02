Blustery, Cool Weather Following Severe Storms Overnight In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Some leftover showers continue early Tuesday morning across northwestern OK and southern Kansas. No additional severe weather threats are expected with this departing system.

The main upper-level trough associated with our current storm will remain near the area for most of Tuesday. This will keep clouds across the area with a low possibility of a few spotty showers along the OK-KS state line region.

Gusty north winds from 15 to 30 mph will drive cooler weather into the area with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs only in the lower to mid-50s.

Temps both Wednesday and Thursday morning still start in the 30s with highs in the 60s. We’ll see a return of south winds Friday with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid-70s.

Temps will be more spring-like this weekend with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with gusty south winds.

Another storm system nears the state with increasing thunderstorm chances this weekend with additional chances following into early next week.

Are there storm chances this weekend in Oklahoma?

The upper air flow is likely to produce another broad and strong trough Tuesday near the Aleutian Island chains.

This strong upper-level feature will near the southwestern United States Friday and near the four corners area of the intermountain region Saturday bringing another round of strong to severe storms across the western half of the state Saturday evening.

A few of these storms will move into our area late Saturday night and exit early Sunday morning.

By Sunday the main upper-level system will more than likely begin weakening as it ejects into the central plains, but another strong trough is also likely to develop Sunday and Monday across southern California and move slowly eastward near the southern plains Tuesday.

A swath of storm activity is likely to develop late Saturday night across the western half of the state as the above-mentioned trough nears the area.

These storms will quickly move eastward late Saturday evening and impact our general area late Saturday evening into pre-dawn Sunday morning.

We should see some improving conditions Sunday afternoon and evening behind this departing system with sunshine and dry low-level flow.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

By Monday, the next upper-level trough developing to our west will have a chance of producing some clouds across part of the southern plains before storm chances return either late Monday afternoon or early Tuesday morning.

The main upper-level trough for this period will bring additional storms Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, including severe weather threats based on pattern recognition.

Eclipse Monday will be in-between these two systems.

Our forecast for northeastern OK for Eclipse Monday is currently partly cloudy with a high near 78 with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Additional changes are possible for Monday.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold