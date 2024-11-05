Weather Blog: Scattered Showers Today With Highs In The 60s

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The upper-level trough that caused yesterday's severe weather will gradually clear today. Until it moves out, brief showers and drizzle are possible early this morning. Temperatures will drop from the 60s into the 50s this morning, accompanied by a breezy west wind.

By afternoon, clouds will start to break up from west to east, with highs reaching the lower 60s in northern Oklahoma and upper 60s in the southeast. Winds will remain from the west at around 10 mph.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, patchy fog is possible early Wednesday, but sunshine will return by afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s.

The next upper-level storm system is developing and will begin affecting our weather Thursday through the early part of the weekend, bringing additional chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The highest likelihood of rain for much of eastern Oklahoma is late Thursday night into Friday, ending by early Saturday.

Some areas may receive another 1 to 3 inches of rain, though severe weather threats remain low as surface instability is expected to be limited. While some timing changes are possible, it looks like most of the weekend should be precipitation free with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s.

After nearly two months of dry conditions, much of the area has received 5 to 9 inches of rain over the past week. As of early November, Tulsa has recorded 6.42 inches of rain this month, bringing the total since January 1st to 41.46 inches.

Hurricane Rafael:

A tropical storm has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Rafael later tonight into Wednesday as it impacts Cuba. The system will then move into the central Gulf of Mexico, potentially becoming a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane. By this weekend, impacts from the system are likely along the southeastern U.S. coast, particularly in southern Louisiana.

