Heat And Humidity Slowly Return Later This Week

A relatively weak upper-level feature near the Texas panhandle is forecast to move southeast across the far western areas of North Texas Tuesday and Tuesday night, passing south of our region early Wednesday morning. This system is expected to generate a few storms in southwestern Oklahoma today and additional storms across western North Texas.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 11?

Tuesday's weather will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. The eastern third of the state will continue to experience mostly dry air in the lower atmosphere, resulting in another day of less humid conditions.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13?

From Wednesday through the weekend, as south winds return and temperatures rise, low-level moisture, indicated by higher dew point temperatures, will begin to move back into the area.

Morning lows are anticipated to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, with afternoon highs from Thursday to the weekend expected to be in the lower to mid-90s. Heat index values may approach 100 this weekend.

A strong disturbance will move across the central and northern plains Thursday afternoon and evening as a weak surface cold front moves into central Kansas before stalling. Strong to severe storms will be likely along this boundary Thursday afternoon and evening.

We anticipate these storms will remain well north of Oklahoma. A few leftover showers or storms may float southward nearing the southern Kansas state line region late Thursday evening into pre-dawn Friday before dispatching.

What are the storm chances this weekend in Oklahoma?

The main upper air flow over the area will be dominated by a mid-level ridge of high pressure near the state for midweek, as the stronger westerlies shift north. A weak trough approaching the northwestern Oklahoma region this weekend will move into the central plains, where strong to severe storms are likely to develop.

While most of these storms will stay north of our immediate concern, late Saturday night could see a few showers or storms moving from south-central Kansas into far north-central Oklahoma. However, we will not include this probability in our 7-day forecast for the Tulsa metro area.

Next week, a significant influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico may approach or move slightly east of the state, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rainfall threats wherever this moisture converges. The exact trajectory of this flow remains uncertain, but we will provide daily updates as our confidence in the forecast grows.

A substantial plume of tropical moisture is heading towards southern Florida and is expected to persist throughout the week, with potential rainfall ranging from 5 to nearly 12 inches.

