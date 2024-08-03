Manageable Heat This Weekend Before Scorching Temps Next Week

Saturday, August 3rd 2024, 9:36 am
The heat rolls on as the first weekend of August arrives, but we are seeing some slight changes for the better over the next few days.
What's the weather like this weekend?
Our mornings both Saturday and Sunday will feel more comfortable thanks to that relatively drier airmass returning. Saturday in particular should be a nice start with lows in the 60s. We’ll be back to seasonably hot temperatures Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and much lighter winds.
Unfortunately early next week, the heat wave gets excessive once again with more triple digits on the way. Hang in there, everyone!
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
