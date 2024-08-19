Mild Cooldown On The Way

Monday, August 19th 2024, 4:58 am
What is the weather like for this weekend?
Chance of severe storms in some areas overnight Sunday through early Monday.
Monday morning lows will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs between the upper 80s.
And head's up, there's a Super Blue Moon to see on Monday night!
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
