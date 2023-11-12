Mild Fall Temperatures Return To Green Country

Sunday, November 12th 2023, 9:05 am
After a couple of weeks of wild temperature swings, we’re about to settle into some really terrific fall weather across Green Country.
Great fall weather continues across the area today with light winds and a few clouds
Our weather pattern remains fairly quiet over the next week with temps above normal in the upper 60s/low 70s.
Next week, chilly mornings will continue with comfortably mild afternoons, mostly in the 60s most days. A slow-moving upper-level low will drift across Texas early next week and provide them with more wet weather, but right now, that system looks to be too far south to bring any needed rain to eastern Oklahoma.
The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.
Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.
Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.
The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)
On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.
Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.
