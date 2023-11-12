Mild Fall Temperatures Return To Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

After a couple of weeks of wild temperature swings, we’re about to settle into some really terrific fall weather across Green Country.

Great fall weather continues across the area today with light winds and a few clouds

Our weather pattern remains fairly quiet over the next week with temps above normal in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Next week, chilly mornings will continue with comfortably mild afternoons, mostly in the 60s most days. A slow-moving upper-level low will drift across Texas early next week and provide them with more wet weather, but right now, that system looks to be too far south to bring any needed rain to eastern Oklahoma.

You can follow me on X at @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistStephenNehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------