Mild Weather Pattern This Week; Low Rain Chances

What is the forecast for Monday?

Three storm systems will be nearing the southern plains over the next seven days. The first will be bypassing our area to the south early this week, the second will be approaching the area Friday with a weak frontal passage, and the third nearing the area by the second half of the weekend. The initial observations would keep most of our week relatively mild and dry. It appears the third system will have an impact of bringing precipitation back across the state over part of our weekend, but some uncertainty remains regarding the exact trajectory of the storm system.

Our first system will move across part of Texas over the next 36 to 48 hours keeping most, if not all precipitation near or south of the Red River Valley. We will not carry any probabilities or showers or storms in our immediate area with the system. Some high clouds will occasionally stream across part of eastern OK.

By the latter half of the week, a cold front will approach Northern Oklahoma late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. As this front passes our area, low level moisture is expected to remain too sparse or any meaningful precipitation. We’ll not carry any probability for measurable rainfall for this system for now. A few small showers or some sprinkles will be possible, but the overall coverage remains very low. Before the front arrives, gusty south winds return Thursday with a slight increase in fire spread rates across Eastern Oklahoma.

As the weekend approaches, a stronger storm system be nearing the state. There remain some differences in the timing and exact trajectory, but a consensus of data supports increasing rain and some thunder opportunities by this weekend, more so for the latter half of the weekend extending into Monday. Another storm system is likely to near the area by the middle of next week.

Temperature trends will remain relatively mild before the next several days. Morning lows will mostly be in the 40s with daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Gusty south winds will return ahead of the second system, including the potential for increasing fire spread rates Thursday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s will be followed by daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s for the weekend.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

