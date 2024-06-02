Slight Storm Chances For Green Country To Start June

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

We’re almost through this incredibly stormy month of May, but the month just couldn’t wrap up without bringing a few more storms back into Green Country.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

If you’re making weekend plans, we’re hoping for a quieter start to the weekend!

We will be keeping an eye on storms in western Kansas and far western Oklahoma late Friday night, but we’re expecting those to fall apart before they’d reach eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring some sunshine and a great day with highs back in the lower to mid 80s.

Are there storm chances next week in Oklahoma?

As we turn the page into June, the active weather pattern won’t totally leave us alone. As we head through Sunday, Monday, and even Tuesday we’ll have to keep an eye on the morning hours for the possibility of storm complexes dropping north-to-south into Green Country.

In addition to the off-and-on active pattern, the warmth and the early summer muggies will be building on us next week with heat indices starting to climb well into the 90s early next week. Get ready!

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold