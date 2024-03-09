A Weekend Cool-Down Before A Warming Trend Next Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Cooler weather will prevail for the weekend with morning lows in the mid-30s Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-50s. A gusty north wind will remain at 15 to 25 mph with sunny skies.

A surface ridge of high pressure will be southwest of our immediate area early Sunday morning but will allow temps to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s for morning lows. A light freeze or frost is possible early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s with sunshine and southwest winds from 10 to 15 mph.

A warming trend arrives early next week with daytime highs reaching the lower to mid-70s with gusty South winds. A fast storm system will brush the northern OK area late Tuesday night with a chance of a few storms. Higher probabilities arrive for the latter half of next week that may extend into part of next weekend, including the possibility of another weekend cool-down.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold