More Storm Chances Possible Later This Week In Green Country

A significant storm system complex arrived early Wednesday and brought strong winds, hail, and some heavy rainfall. June's precipitation has been sparse, with some areas beginning to experience the early stages of a flash drought.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 26?

A weak outflow boundary is likely to be near or south of I-40 Wednesday afternoon where increasing instability is likely to develop. A few additional scattered storms will be possible near and south of the boundary, including the mention of a few strong to severe storms capable of some damaging downbursts.

Humidity levels will be high near the boundary. Some locations of southern OK may be placed in excessive heat warnings with heat index values nearing 112 to 114 Wednesday afternoon. Locations across northern OK will remain in a heat advisory with indices ranging from 105 to 110.

Data indicates that the ridge will start to expand westward and strengthen early next week, slightly east of Oklahoma. Before this occurs, this could allow for a brief opportunity for another system to approach northern Oklahoma Saturday night into Sunday, with a chance for another storm complex in the vicinity.

However, based on the current pattern, most of this system is expected to remain along or north of the ridge's upper edge. Consequently, our probability of storms will remain low, around 20 to 30%, for this forecast period. The excessive heat and humidity are set to continue through the weekend and into the following week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

