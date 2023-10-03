Pattern Change Brings Showers And Cooler Weather Soon

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Tuesday?

One more unseasonably warm day remains before the pattern changes bringing showers and storm chances to the area followed by a return of seasonal temperatures. A storm system will approach during the next 36 to 48 hours bringing increasing clouds tomorrow and thunderstorm chances into the area by early Wednesday morning. The system will linger early Thursday morning as showers and storms become more focused across southern Oklahoma before exiting during the midday hours.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure remained near and east of Monday morning but continued to move away from the state quickly that afternoon. This will allow the western trough to move east Tuesday, eventually injecting into the Central Plains Tuesday night in early Wednesday. As this occurs, shower and storm chances will begin across portions of western Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon and evening, spreading eastward early Wednesday morning into part of northern and eastern Oklahoma. Some locations will experience pockets of local heavy rainfall. A few strong or severe storms will also be a possibility Tuesday across the western part of the state and Wednesday across far southern OK. As the initial wave brings showers and storms into part of the area early Wednesday, a surface cold front will arrive Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. As the front clears the area early Thursday, drier air arrives from the north.

Highs will reach the mid or upper 70s across Northern Oklahoma Wednesday with south winds for the first half of the day. As the front moves through the area late Wednesday night and early Thursday, north winds return with morning lows in the 60s and daytime highs in the 70s. As the system moves away from our area Thursday midday, more fall-like weather will be arriving across the northern third of the country. While the majority of this will stay north, we anticipate some fall like weather returning into Northern Oklahoma Friday through the weekend. Friday morning temperatures will begin in the lower to mid-50s with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. A second front should enter the area Friday, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s early Saturday morning with daytime highs Saturday into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday morning features lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area, or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square is located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission is located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.