Summerlike Warmth And Slight Storm Chances For Green Country

A taste of early summertime is coming to Green Country as temperatures climb over the next few days.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, June 6?

Temperatures will climb quickly for our Thursday with more ample sunshine across the area.

Highs will range from the upper 80s north of Tulsa to the lower 90s near and west of Tulsa, and winds will be very light which means we won’t have a cooling breeze.

There is a very slight chance for isolated storms this afternoon and evening as a weak front drifts south. Most of us will miss out, but just be aware during your outdoor activities.

Are there rain chances in Oklahoma on Friday, June 7?

Slight rain chances stick with us on Friday as a few widely scattered showers will move from central Oklahoma into eastern Oklahoma.

If you see a shower on Friday, it should be pretty brief. The warmth will continue Friday afternoon with highs back in the upper 80s and a steadier southeast breeze.

What are the storm chances this weekend in Oklahoma?

As you plan ahead for your weekend activities, we’re keeping an eye on additional storm chances. From late Friday night into early Saturday morning we’ll be watching a couple complexes of storms across southern Kansas.

The majority of these storms look to track near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line early Saturday morning before exiting midday Saturday. By Saturday afternoon it will be full-on summer with highs in the 90s and heat indices nearing 100!

Rain and heavy storms look to become more widespread across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a stronger cold front moves in. Some of those heavy storms will linger into midday Sunday and would interrupt outdoor plans. A cooldown also arrives with those Sunday storms thanks to a stronger cold front, with highs sliding back toward the lower 80s Sunday into Monday.

