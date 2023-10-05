Picture Perfect Thursday Should Lead In To A Cool Friday Morning

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Thursday?

North winds remained at 10 to 15 mph with lower humidity compared to yesterday. The main long wave trough that helped deliver storms yesterday moved east of the state this afternoon, but the next stronger upper-level low is diving across southern Canada and will enter the upper Midwest Friday morning.

This will bring another front into the central plains early Friday morning and will progress across Oklahoma with gusty north winds from 15 to 30 mph and cooler weather. Data continue to suggest much cooler weather will arrive Friday afternoon and evening.

As this front nears the region tomorrow midday, a few showers are likely to develop across central Kansas behind the front Friday afternoon but should not survive into northern OK as much drier low-level air will quickly arrive. A few clouds will be possible with the boundary by midday to afternoon.

Friday morning lows will start in the lower to mid-50s with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s near the metro and mid-70s across southeastern Oklahoma. Locations across far northern OK into southern Kansas will remain in the upper 60s for Friday afternoon highs.

As the front clears the area Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to fall into the 60s by late day and into the 50s and 40s Friday night. The pattern this weekend supports chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons.

A surface ridge of high pressure will develop across the northern plains and quickly moves southward Friday night bringing even cooler weather into the state. Saturday morning lows are projected to reach the lower 40s near the metro with a few valley spots dropping into the upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in sheltered and valley locations early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon highs will stay in the mid-60s with sunshine and light north winds. Sunday morning also starts in the lower to mid-40s near the metro and upper 30s in the valleys, but breezy southerly winds returning through the day will bring highs into the lower 70s. A gradual warming trend will occur in the early to middle part of the next week with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s before our next cold front arrives by the end of next week bringing additional showers and storms, possibly strong and severe by next Thursday.

Football Weather Outlook:

Friday Night Football will be chilly. Gametime temps will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a few clouds and north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Half time supports decreasing clouds and lighter winds as temps fall into the mid-50s. At the end of game weather will see temps dropping into the lower 50s with north winds and clear sky.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys welcome Kansas State to Stillwater for a Friday night game. Kick-off is 6:30pm with temps near 62 and breezy north winds. Half time features upper 50s with temps dropping into the lower 50s by the end of the game in Stillwater.

The Sooners travel to Dallas for the annual OU-Texas game. Kick-off is 11am Saturday with temps in the mid-60s, north winds near 15 to 25 mph and sunshine. At the end of the game, weather supports temps near 71 with sunny sky and north breezes.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane travel to Boca Rotan, Florida Saturday to face Florida Atlantic for a 5pm central contest. Game time temps will be in the upper 80s. End of game temps will be near 82.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

