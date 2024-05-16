Severe Thunderstorm Watch Active For Parts Of Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Active Watches & Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for Osage County until 8:45 p.m.





Strong to severe weather is likely Wednesday night in Northeast Oklahoma.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Kay, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Payne and Washington counties until 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that large hail, damaging winds and flooding are the biggest concerns, but the tornado threat will still be monitored.

News On 6 will have the latest updates on the storm timeline throughout the night.

What are the chances for severe weather in Oklahoma on Wednesday, May 15?

A period of unsettled weather is likely to produce periodic showers and storms across a large portion of the area Wednesday night through Friday morning.

This will bring increasing rain and thunder chances, including severe weather threats, to parts of the area beginning later Wednesday night across the western half of the state before storms begin migrating eastward into parts of northeastern and eastern Oklahoma.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, with the primary threats of damaging winds and hail. A tornado threat is possible with this system, mostly along and northwest of the I-44 corridor.

Due to antecedent conditions, and the possibility of pockets of moderate to locally heavy downpours, the potential for some low-land and street level flooding will be possible before ending as the last wave in this current series moves out of the area Thursday night late into early Friday morning.

Based on the current timing, most of Friday afternoon and evening should be precip free with mostly pleasant conditions.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

This weekend some midlevel ridging should nudge northward from part of Texas into most of Oklahoma bringing dry weather, some sunshine, and highs into the mid and upper 80s both days.

South winds will continue to transport low-level moisture into the state resulting in increasing humidity values. Some minor heat index values should occur allowing values into the lower 90s.

The top-edge of the ridge positioned across far northern OK and southern Kansas may still allow a weak boundary to slide southward and stall Sunday into Monday where a complex of storms will be possible during this period.

Early next week, most data support the return of a stronger developing upper-level trough arriving from the southwest. This pattern coupled with climatology supports mentions of more spring severe weather opportunities nearing the region. As we draw closer to next week, we’ll offer more specifics regarding timing and locations.

