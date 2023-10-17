Pleasant Fall Weather; Low Rain Chances This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Tuesday?

Another system moves across the area midweek with little impact on sensible weather bringing slightly above normal highs later this week.

The combination of dry surface boundary conditions along with clear sky and light winds will allow temps to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning. Some sheltered and valley locations may see some patchy frost. As the surface ridge moves east, our next storm system will quickly develop causing a return of southerly winds Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Strong south winds arrive Wednesday from 15 to 25 mph with morning lows in the lower 50s and above normal highs in the upper 70s.

A compact upper air trough will dive from Canada into the northern Rockies and eject into the northern plains Tuesday and into the upper Midwest by Wednesday afternoon. This feature will bring our next front across the area sometime Wednesday night or Thursday. Low level moisture ahead of the boundary will remain sparse. As the front passes, at least for now, we're only including very low mentions for an isolated shower, mostly across extreme eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas. The air mass behind the departing boundary should not bring any major airmass change to the area.

Thursday morning lows will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s with afternoon highs in the mid-70s with sunshine and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Friday morning also begins in the upper 30s and lower 40s followed by daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. Slightly stronger north winds are expected in the range of 12 to 22 mph.

Another front is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon, but we’ll also keep this boundary rain-free with only minor airmass changes. Saturday morning lows are projected into the lower 50s with southwest winds for the first part of the day. As the front arrives, the north winds will commence at 10 to 15 mph with mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s across eastern OK and some lower 80s across the western sections. Sunday morning features low sin the upper 40s and lower 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

