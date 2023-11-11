Fantastic Fall Weather For Veterans Day Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Friday?

After a couple weeks of wild temperature swings, we’re about to settle into some really terrific fall weather across Green Country.

Steady fall weather will hang around into the weekend! More clouds will filter back into Green Country on Veterans Day Saturday, and a few spots could see a couple brief sprinkles but don’t change any outdoor plans. We’ll have highs in the lower 60s on Saturday with that additional cloud cover hanging around.

The overall weather pattern looks pretty tranquil as we head into next week. Chilly mornings will continue with comfortably mild afternoons, mostly in the 60s most days. A slow-moving upper-level low will drift across Texas early next week and provide them with more wet weather, but right now that system looks to be too far south to bring any needed rain to eastern Oklahoma.

I hope you have a wonderful Friday, Green Country! You can follow me on X at @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistStephenNehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest.

Early Sunsets in Green Country!

The clocks "fell back" an hour on Sunday, which means it'll be darker a lot sooner in the evenings.

Daylight saving time is out; standard time is in this weekend. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday and lasts until March 10, 2024. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.

On Saturday, sunset was at 6:25 p.m. and on Sunday it will be at 5:24 p.m.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

