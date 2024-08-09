Rain Chances To Increase This Weekend, Cooldown Incoming

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Later on Thursday, a front moving across northern Oklahoma will bring a slight chance for scattered showers and storms into the evening hours.

What is the weather like on Friday?

A few of these may persist near the area early Friday morning. More notably, this front will usher in slightly drier and cooler conditions on Friday. Friday afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s, with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Consequently, we will not experience a heat index on Friday through the weekend.

This will be followed by a substantial cooldown over the weekend.

This weekend's upper air pattern is characterized by a mid-level ridge of high pressure to our west and a mid-level trough across the Great Lakes region.

This keeps most of central and the southern plains under a northwest upper air flow, which is conducive to bringing shower and storm systems toward our area. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, one such system is expected to develop and move into at least northern and central Oklahoma.

As Saturday progresses, some of this activity will spread into northeastern Oklahoma, helping to keep daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another complex is expected to form Saturday night into early Sunday morning, likely affecting a broader area of northern Oklahoma. \

Following the eastward movement of this system, temperatures are anticipated to climb into the lower or mid 80s by Sunday afternoon.

The northwest flow will persist into early Monday morning, potentially bringing another storm complex near northern Oklahoma.

By mid-next week, the mid-level ridge of high pressure should begin to rebuild across the Southern Plains, leading to increased heat and humidity towards the latter part of the week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

