Rain Chances With Cold Front Arrive On Friday

A storm on the Oklahoma-Kansas border produced Tornado Warnings for a few counties Thursday evening.

Tornado Warnings were active in Nowata and Washington counties in Oklahoma and Montgomery and Chautauqua counties in Kansas but have since expired.

The storm traveled north/northeast at about 20 to 25 miles per hour with hail up to the size of golf balls, according to Meteorologist Stacia Knight.

Storm Tracker Von Castor noted a possible tornado on the ground in Caney, Kansas, but there's no confirmed tornado at this time.

Storm chances return to Green Country later Thursday night, with a few capable of producing some hail that could occasionally trigger a severe thunderstorm warning during the early hours of formation.

On Friday, overnight storms could bring some severe weather to parts of SE Oklahoma.

As the storms move out and a cold front moves in around 4 p.m., temperatures will drop to the 40s as some additional rainfall across the state.

Meteorologist Travis Meyer said the least likely time for rain in the Tulsa metro on Friday is between 7 and 9 a.m.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

Osage County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is active on Thursday for Craig, Kay, Nowata, Osage, Washington and Noble counties until 10 p.m.

The thunderstorms are expected across NW Oklahoma and SE Kansas, where wind and hail will be the primary threat.

News On 6 will have trackers out following the storms Thursday night.

Scattered thunderstorms are underway Thursday morning along an advancing warm front moving northeast across the area.

Additionally, a strong low-level jet positioned atop this boundary will also aid in developing showers and storms during the early morning hours across northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas.

A few of these storms will produce some hail that could occasionally trigger a severe thunderstorm warning during the early hours of formation.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, March 7?

An early morning batch of storms will quickly advance out of NE OK into the Missouri Valley by late morning.

Additional showers and some thunder should continue developing southward across the Arbuckles into southeastern to east-central OK Thursday morning through afternoon as the low-level jet shifts eastward and a weak mid-level area of vorticity moves east.

Later Thursday afternoon, near and north of a stalling warm front, a few storms will be possible across southcentral or southeastern Kansas.

By early afternoon, precip is expected to wane across the central to northern OK with some partial clearing allowing sunshine west of the Tulsa metro with cloudy conditions south and east.

Temps will be moving into the lower and mid 70s across northwestern and central OK with locations near Tulsa near 70. Mid to upper 60s will be likely for afternoon highs across southeastern and east central OK.

Strong southeast winds from 15 to 30 mph will develop and transport additional moisture into a surface area of low pressure across western OK.

A dry line feature will extend southward from this low with a surface cold front developing across southeastern Colorado and southwestern Kansas.

Thunderstorms will develop along the confluence of these features across northwestern OK later Thursday afternoon and evening and begin generally moving east late tonight into early Friday morning.

Low level southeast winds backing into the surface low supports a mention for a rotating thunderstorm with a few of these storms.

The main severe weather threat will be across the far western third of the state extending into northcentral OK with large hail and damaging winds. As the storms approach central OK and I-35 later Thursday night, a few strong to severe storms may survive into northeastern OK.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, March 8?

The surface low will begin moving east to southeast into early Friday morning as the cold front surges across northern OK. We'll have a small window early Friday morning for a few strong to severe storms near the Tulsa metro before the overnight storms weaken and the cold front passes the metro.

As the front enters east central and southeastern OK Friday midday to early afternoon, the surface low will be near or southwest of the metro and should continue dropping southeast across the Red River valley.

Southeast surface winds will converge across southeastern OK proving the chance for more surface based severe storms capable of large hail and damaging winds.

If deep low-level moisture remains in place before the surface low and cold front arrives, there will be enough instability and deep layer shear supporting a low-end mention for a tornado warning with this system, mostly across far southeastern OK into northeast TX.

The front should finally clear the area by early Friday afternoon taking the severe threat across the Red River into north TX.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this weekend?

The main upper-level elongated trough will continue to swing across the state and additional showers will be likely Friday afternoon and early evening across part of the area along with gusty north winds and falling temps. Most of the post frontal showers should be east of the area pre-dawn Saturday.

This system is of pacific origin. But there will be a noticeable cool-down as colder air aloft combines with a surface ridge of high pressure building through the central plains Friday into Saturday.

Friday max temps will be reached around late morning in Tulsa in the lower 60s but falling into the 50s with strong north winds by afternoon and evening.

Saturday morning lows will drop into the 30s with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-50s and mostly sunny sky. North winds will prevail as the surface ridge remains slightly west of the immediate area Saturday.

Sunday morning features clear sky and light winds allowing morning temps dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. By Sunday afternoon, the ridge weakens and dislodges as the next in the never-ending series of storm systems organizes to the west. South winds return with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon and back into the 70s early next week.

Our next chance for a few storms will arrive either Tuesday night or Wednesday with additional storm chances remaining through the latter half of next week.

